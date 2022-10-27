Smyth County Fire and Rescue Academy building nears completion

A new building nearing completion in Chilhowie looks rather innocuous from the outside, but in the near future, its interior will possess “the wow factor.” Even more, it is expected to lead to greater safety for area residents.

Right now, Chilhowie Fire-EMS Chief David Haynes and Assistant Chief Brandon Moore say everyone who comes to work on the future home of the Smyth County Fire and Rescue Academy asks, “What is this?”

In many ways the answer is simple: it will be a public safety training academy to serve a region of at least 13 Southwest Virginia counties and likely far beyond. The specialized education institution, which has long been a vision of Chilhowie Fire-EMS, is expected to quickly become a premier fire training facility for the region.

“It’s really a big thing for such a small place,” Haynes said last week, noting that such centers aren’t usually seen except at much larger departments.

Work began on the first aspect of the academy in 2010 as a burn building was developed to simulate structure fires to give firefighters more realistic training. The campus also features a flashover simulator to teach fire behavior, tools to learn about drafting water out of a creek, and what Haynes describes as “the most expensive car in Smyth County without an engine” to learn about vehicle fires. Also sitting outside is a donated tanker that will be used for training.

With the classroom building soon to be finished, Haynes said, it’s “one of the most complete training centers in Southwest Virginia.”

Among the tools that will help teach first-responders in the new classroom building will be an ambulance simulator that, Haynes said, is the size of a standard ambulance box. The academy will also use interactive mannequins that can be programmed to mimic a variety of illnesses or conditions.

The fire classroom will feature cutaway fire pumps and a fire hydrant.

The 2,950-square-foot building will also include three cubicles for online testing that is typically required for certification through national programs.

Haynes also noted that the academy is partnering with Virginia Commonwealth University to provide an on-site paramedic program.

The proposed building will also include restrooms and a shower, an office area, a break room, utility room, and storage.

In the future, Haynes would like to see the equipment necessary to teach hazardous materials training and technical rescue classes added. He and Smyth County Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford plan to pursue grants to pay for needed equipment that exceeds the federal pandemic relief, or ARPA, funds allocated to the project by Smyth County.

Haynes and Crawford note that the costs of building materials and other goods have increased beyond original projections. Rather than asking for additional funds, they shifted priorities in purchasing. Chilhowie Fire-EMS staff members are also doing work where they can, such as pouring concrete.

The county authorized $650,173 for the project, having initially OK’d $364,500 for the classroom facility earlier this year and last week approved the remaining $285,673. The Town of Chilhowie contributed $175,000 to the work.

While costs have risen, the construction hasn’t been delayed as it has for many projects. It’s actually ahead of schedule.

Haynes anticipates that the building will be complete in November or December, and the academy may be able to open its doors in January.

The ways the academy is expected to help Smyth County are multiple.

For in-county first responders, the building’s proximity will save considerable time and expense that has previously been spent going to training in Pulaski, Wise, Galax or more distant locations, Haynes said. Even when programs were taught at the burn building, he noted that classroom work had to be done at Chilhowie Middle School and the Adwolfe Fire Department, again costing time. With the academy, he said, folks can move straight from the classroom to the practical.

The opportunity for more experiential training is invaluable. Haynes noted that the real learning takes place in hands-on experiences.

County documents about the academy say, “The Classroom Building will assist in the growth of the public safety sector and cultivate a tradition of safety and specialized training in Smyth County. As the volunteerism mindset decreases throughout Southwest Virginia, it is imperative to develop a training program that encourages public safety careers.”

In addition to Smyth County first-responders, the academy will serve the region, and the outside agencies will pay a fee for training as well as buy meals and fuel locally and, in some cases, spend money for lodging.

As for instructors, Haynes and Moore are both qualified to teach first- and second-level training. While they are certified as instructors, both men bring an abundance of firsthand experience with them. Haynes has served with the department for 37 years, while Moore, who also serves with Bristol’s fire department, is marking his 20th anniversary with Chilhowie.

Moore noted that standards to serve as a first-responder are already challenging and getting more stringent. He noted that four training programs are required just to start, including the 170-hour firefighter I, 60-hour firefighter II, 170-200-hour EMT-Basic, and a basic hazardous materials class. At the academy, all those will be offered.

“We want to be self-sustaining,” Haynes said.

The academy building can also serve as a key operational center in emergencies.

A few months ago, Haynes said, the county’s emergency 9-1-1 dispatch center experienced an outage. As a makeshift backup, operations were handled out of an upper floor in the town hall. The academy has been built with a specialized parking pad for an emergency operations truck to allow it to become a mobile communication center. A simple transfer switch will bring a generator online, and internet access will be available.

As he looked around the building, Haynes remembered visiting an academy just a few miles outside of Chicago. “It’s strange how similar they are,” he said.

In a September presentation before the committee that is recommending how the county should allocate its pandemic relief funds, Crawford said the academy is one of two across Virginia with the other operating in Yorktown.

Crawford also noted that discussions are taking place with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs about one of its staff being housed at the academy, which could further bolster training opportunities for first-responders across the state.

While the academy is expected to open in early 2023, plans call for a ribbon cutting in the spring to celebrate its presence.

As to the academy’s future growth potential, Haynes said it’s only limited by the campus size, which comes in at a substantial 2.5 acres.