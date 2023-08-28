VOLLEYBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 0-0 3-0
Galax 0-0 2-0
Giles 0-0 2-0
George Wythe 0-0 2-0
Bland County 0-0 1-0
Fort Chiswell 0-0 3-2
Grayson County 0-0 1-1
MATCH RESULTS--
Monday Aug. 21
Rural Retreat def. Grayson County 25–21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23
Auburn def. Narrows 25-14, 25-13, 25-13
Galax def. Eastern Montgomery 25-23, 25-19, 25-15
Tuesday Aug. 22
Bland County def. Rural Retreat 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Grayson County def. Chilhowie 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
Auburn def. Radford 25-17, 25-15, 14-25, 24-26, 15-10
Giles def. Glenvar 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
George Wythe def. Graham 3-0 (scores unavailable)
Wednesday Aug. 23
Fort Chiswell def. Tazewell 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
Galax def. Graham 25-13, 29-27, 25-13
Auburn def. Eastern Montgomery 15-25, 25-16, 25-15 25-22
Giles def. Pulaski County 25-12, 25-20, 25-11
George Wythe def. Rural Retreat 3-1 (scores unavailable)
Saturday Aug. 26
Fort Chiswell def. PH-Glade Spring 25-18, 25-20
Fort Chiswell def. Virginia 25-18, 25-23
Union def. Fort Chiswell 25-18, 25-22
Union def. Fort Chiswell 25-22, 20-25, 15-11
UPCOMING MATCHES--
Tomorrow
Fort Chiswell at Bland County
Tuesday Sept. 5
Bland County at Grayson County
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday Aug. 23
At Hillsville Elementary School, Hillsville
Boys team scores:
Carroll County 44, Auburn 45, Bland County 69, Galax 88, Grayson County 124.
Girls team scores:
Auburn 26, Grayson County 39, Carroll County 55.
UPCOMING MEETS--
Today
At Lebanon HS, Lebanon
Bland County at Lebanon Invitational
Saturday Sept. 2
At PH-Glade Spring HS, Glade Spring
Bland County at Becky Selfe Invitational
GOLF
MATCH RESULTS--
Monday Aug. 21
At Wolf Creek Golf Course, Bastian
Bland County vs. MED (cancelled)
UPCOMING MATCHES--
Tomorrow
At Draper Valley Country Club, Draper
Bland County vs. MED
Tuesday Sept. 5
At Auburn Hills Country Club, Riner
Bland County vs. MED
FOOTBALL
Team District Overall
Fort Chiswell 0-0 1-0
Giles 0-0 1-0
Grayson County 0-0 1-0
Auburn 0-0 0-1
Bland County 0-0 0-1
Galax 0-0 0-1
George Wythe 0-0 0-1
GAME RESULTS--
Friday Aug. 25
Narrows 46, Auburn 12
Craig County 32, Bland County 6
Fort Chiswell 14, Rural Retreat 12
Grayson County 14, Alleghany NC 12
Glenvar 39, Galax 21
Radford 42, George Wythe 7
Giles 35, Blacksburg 8
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Sept. 1
Auburn at Craig County
Fort Chiswell at Floyd County
Graham at Galax
Giles at Radord
Grayson County at Carroll County
Bland County at Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy
George Wythe (idle)