Editor’s note: This is the winning District, State, and Eastern Regional DAR entry written by Jacob E. Catron, a fifth-grader at Chilhowie Elementary School. It is on its way to national competition. Please see a related article in this edition.

Delegate to Second Continental Congress

Dear Patty,

I have been in Philadelphia for a while now, and have been missing you every day. I have become close friends with Benjamin Franklin and George Washington. I, your loving husband, Thomas Jefferson, am honored to represent Virginia at the Second Continental Congress. It is my duty to make sure Virginia is not continued to be overtaxed by England and to ensure Virginians are treated like we are true citizens of England. Overtaxing us is not the road to fairness. No one is willing to pay those outrageous prices for tea or well, everything! Some people think peace can prevail, but I for one think Britain has taken this too far and war is inevitable.

We need a leader for the Continental Army. I have a lot of confidence in George Washington, a great and honorable man. He will serve Virginians and the rest of the colonies well. If we want to win the coming war, we will need everyone’s help. I don’t think King George is going to back down. George Washington did well in the French and Indian War. I think with his help, we will have a chance at victory. Some people think John Hancock should be General. There is a lot of work to be done now and after the coming war. Independence is freedom, and freedom has a price.

When we go to war, we’ll need more militia men. We will need foreign allies. I and a lot of people think the French would be good allies. The bad part of all this is we will have an untrained army. We have a lot of men, but they don’t know how to fight well. There’s little to no time to fully teach them to fight for their country.

We have sent the Olive Branch Petition, but King George did not agree to it. So he declared that the American Colonies are in rebellion against England. I hope this letter does not get intercepted because of all this vital information. But I want to tell you these things and know you will keep them in confidence. I know we will get somewhere if the majority of us agree, so please pray for us as we make important decisions for the colonies.

There is a very important document that we are working on, and it is called the Declaration of Independence. It states all the reasons we want to be separated from England. This is an important document written by myself and my fellow delegates. I have a lot of questions and theories about what the government of the independent colonies should be like. It should be a democracy, so we will never be ruled by another tyrant tike mad King George. A government for the citizens and decisions made by the people.

So I will end this with something I said before, I know independence is freedom and freedom has a price. We all need to prepare for what it takes to win this freedom. I hope you are doing well back in Virginia. Pray for me, and for us all. We will need all the prayers we can get. I hope we can make the American colonies a great independent nation. With the help of all the other colonies, all of their delegates, and George Washington, I know these soon to be freed colonies will be a great independent nation one day soon.

I hope you and the family are well. I am hoping to be home soon. Remember, l am thinking of you and my beloved Virginia home.

Love, Thomas