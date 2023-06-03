The Pro-Art Association is taking suggestions for destinations to visit on what the nonprofit hopes will be the first of many Arts Field Trips around the country and/or world. In an effort to further build community through facilitating social experiences around the arts, Pro-Art is working to gauge the interests in the community for group travel, themed around arts performances and exhibitions in major art-centers.

The trips would be organized and led by Pro-Art, potentially with the assistance of experts from the community or at the destination. Trips would include transportation to and accommodations in major metropolitan areas and would feature visits to theater, concerts, dance, architecture, museums, landmarks, and restaurants.

Anyone who might be interested in traveling with other members of the community on group excursions to arts-centers is asked Pro-Art to fill out a short survey at notionforms.io/forms/field-trips-survey. The organization will need to have a reasonable level of interest to pursue travel options and discounts available to groups, so interested parties are asked to help get the word out.

If there is enough interest to move forward in planning a trip, Pro-Art will organize a meeting in the fall to gauge more detailed interests and provide further information. Pro-Art Executive Director Michael McNulty and longtime board member and UVA Wise Associate Professor of Modern Language Amelia Harris will facilitate the field trips and lead discussion at the meeting.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Pro-Art is additionally supported by the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information, visit proartva.org.