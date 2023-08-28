Hurricane golfers picked up a pair of wins last week, one at Marion’s Holston Hills Golf Club and the other at Tazewell Country Club.

Grayson Sheets picked up medalist honors at Holston Hills with a 35, leading the Scarlet Hurricanes with a 159.

Patrick Henry finished second with a 183 and Chilhowie came in fourth, carding a 198.

Following Sheets were Marion golfers Jack Ford, who shot a 39, and Parker Wolfe and Isaac Roberson, each with a 42.

Will James led Chilhowie with a 42. Will Goodwin shot a 49, and Brody Davison carded a 51. Ethan Doss shot a 67 for the Warriors.

At Tazewell, Marion shot a 159 for the win. Graham finished second with a 169.

Sheets shot a 37, just off the leading 36 score from Richlands’ Cooper Hurst.

Roberson turned in a 39 for the Canes.