Road Closures: Dec. 15-22, 2021

INTERSTATE 81 - PAVEMENT REPAIRS, EXITS 1 AND 5: Be alert to lane closures near exits 1 and 5 in Bristol for daytime pavement repairs on southbound Interstate 81.

ROUTES 11 AND 19: The project to improve traffic flow at the intersection of Routes 11 and 19 in Abingdon is complete. The project included adding a second right-turn lane from Route 19 onto southbound Route 11 as well as traffic signal changes to accommodate the second right-turn lane. Motorists should be alert that the two right-turn lanes onto Route 11 are “no turn on red.”

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 - DECELERATION LANE, EXIT 19: Be alert to narrow shoulders at Exit 19 northbound in the Abingdon area as crews improve the deceleration lane on I-81. (Completion: Spring 2022)