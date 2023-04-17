Together with dozens of other NC3 Leadership Schools, Wytheville Community College is holding a NC3 National Letter of Intent Signing Day on April 20.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in Snyder Auditorium at 1000 E. Main St.

New students for the 2023-2024 school year will participate in a ceremony similar to an athletic signing.

The national event, sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college. It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.

Dozens of technical institutions across the country will be hosting signing day ceremonies tied together by live, nationwide simulcasts.

“By signing our incoming students to Letters of Intent, we’re telling them that we’ve reserved a place for them, and we want them. Technical education will prepare them for a strong career,” said Roland Hall, WCC Director of Workforce Development and Occupational Programs. “Industry leaders are excited about this opportunity because it validates the students and provides an opportunity for industry representatives to meet these future workers.”

Wytheville Community College’s Workforce Development programs offer students short-term, job-specific training and certification for job and career readiness. Some of the programs that students will “sign on” for during the National Signing Day ceremony are Construction Technology (Carpentry, Electrical, HVAC, and Plumbing), Welding, Machine Technology, Industrial Maintenance, Power Line Worker, Off Road Diesel, and Automotive Technology.

For more information about WCC’s programs or about National Signing Day, call or email Lisa Lowe, WCC Workforce Development Credentials and Career Coach, at 276-223-4867, or llowe@wcc.vccs.edu. Learn more about NC3 at www.nc3.net.