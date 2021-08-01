6 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $473,000

Stately Victorian on a lovely lot. Gleaming mahogany woodwork with old-time craftsmanship. 3 levels of living space with hardwood floors. Dining room, living room, family room and eat-in kitchen on main level. Owners suite with fireplace on 2nd level along with 3 more bedrooms and a full bath. 3rd level has potential as a guest suite or office space, with several additional rooms and another full bath. Pleasing outdoor space with covered front porch ,babbling brook, deck, fenced yard and barn.