5 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $369,900

Own your own Estate in the Country Club. This home is a must see with about 4,000 sq ft of living space including 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen w solid cherry cabinets,Office, Great Room, Formal Dining and Breakfast area with a wet bar separating them, Formal Living Room, Large Bricked Entrance foyer, Enclosed sunroom and laundry room. This home has amenities such as Hardwood, Tile and Brick floors, Heat Pump, Newer windows and much more. Setting on 4.95 acres this property also has a 4 car garage with over 1200 sq ft and a tennis court! This is a rare find and a must see! Call today to view.