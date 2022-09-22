Smyth schools raise awareness of childhood cancer

She lost her daughter to cancer and doesn’t want anyone else to experience that pain.

Brittany Shuler, of Marion, honors her daughter Marissa’s memory by promoting recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Shuler, who works in intervention at Marion Elementary School, came to the August meeting of Smyth County School Board to share her message and encourage the schools to recognize the awareness month.

Cancer, said Shuler, is the number one killer of children in this country. She said her mother had breast cancer, which is recognized in October but she sees little awareness of childhood cancer in September.

“September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Most people do not know that is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It is near and dear to my heart," Shuler said, because of her daughter, Marissa, who would have been 14 years old this year but died from cancer at a year old.

Shuler also talked of her friend in Chilhowie whose daughter Cheyenne is 14 this year and battled cancer for years as a child and has serious health issues today because of the surgery and treatments.

The advocacy of these two mothers and others has resulted in awareness activities in the schools for Childhood Cancer Awareness.

Shuler shared the story of her daughter’s cancer and how it impacted her family.

“Marissa was born July 8, 2008 a normal healthy baby. She was a perfect baby,” Shuler said. “Nine days after she turned 1 she got sick for the first time.”

“We were at the doctor's office pretty much every other day. They ran many tests trying to find out why she couldn't keep anything down. After about two weeks a doctor that was on call in her pediatrician’s office said she wanted a CT scan done and sent us straight over to the hospital.

“I couldn't understand what her head had to do with her throwing up. About an hour after the scan, the doctor came running in our room telling us she had a brain tumor and she had to go somewhere now.

“I was in shock, I couldn't think. I just looked at my husband, Jared.

“Brenner's Children Hospital in Wake Forest came and picked us up and took us to the hospital. It was very scary. Her room was filled with about 20 doctors all asking questions and looking at her. They had never seen a case like hers before.

“Marissa had surgery the next day to remove the tumor and all went well. They were able to get it all and we were told that it was cancer. They called it Medulloblastoma, which is the most common in children. And the most treatable.

“We were told she would need chemo for at least two years, then radiation at the age of 3. They placed a port and she started chemo five days after surgery.”

“Everything seemed to be going well, until one morning I woke up to Marissa in a full seizure. They rushed her out and down for a CT. Later we were told that the cancer had spider-webbed through her brain.”

“Again, they had never seen anything like hers. They gave us hope, but the good Lord had other plans for her. She passed in my arms on Sunday evening, Sept. 6, 2009.”

“Losing a child is the worst thing I think anyone could go through. But it brought myself and my husband closer to God and to each other. It also brought many others closer to God. It made us cherish our time together.”

Shuler said that her daughter’s passing created a need in her to spread the word and connect with others fighting the same battles.

“After Marissa passed I knew that I was supposed to do something to spread awareness,” she said. “Jared and I started a kid’s fishing day at the lake called ‘Let's Go Fishing For a Cure’ that we had for four years along with other events. In September 2010, I went to LA and shaved my head with 45 other cancer moms. We were 46 ‘Mommas Shave for the Brave’ through St. Baldrick's Foundation. We were on national TV, on a show called Stand Up To Cancer. The number 46 is because each weekday 46 kids are diagnosed with cancer.”

“I want others to know that this is important,” Shuler said. “Marissa was a normal healthy baby one day and the next sick. Cancer doesn't care that you’re a baby or a kid. They can't fight for themselves and they can't spread the awareness that needs to be spread. And I once was that person who would see the St. Jude stuff and be like, ‘Oh that’s so sad,’ and go on with my life. But we can't do that anymore. I can't bring Marissa back but if I could help one more mother not to have to lose their baby. I'll do whatever it takes.”

Schools around Smyth County have promoted awareness this month with special activities:

• Oak Point Elementary has Pennies for a Cure with all money going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, putting orange and gold ribbons on a painted tree in the hallway for every $10 raised, and holding Wear Orange Wednesdays for a student.

• Marion Elementary students and staff are wearing gold all month and putting gold ribbons on classroom doors, and staff bought and wear St. Baldrick’s shirts representing the childhood cancer research charity.

• Chilhowie Elementary is having Gold and Yellow Week next week (9/26-9/30).

• Marion Senior High football team members have gold ribbons on their helmets, raising money for Janell, a student at Oak Point, and holding a Gold Out Volleyball game on 9/27.

• Chilhowie Middle is making morning and television announcements.

• Northwood High provided students with yellow ribbons during club day and is sending donations to St. Jude.

• Chilhowie High athletes in fall sports and on co-curricular teams including cheer and band are wearing gold ribbons during competitions. The significance of the ribbon is announced at home events.