The 2023 Congressional Art Competition in the Ninth District is upon for entries.

“Each year, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students. It’s a great opportunity to see the artistic talents of Southwest Virginia students, one of whom will have his or her work selected for display in the Capitol. Last year, Maria Wilson of Virginia High School won the Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. Her artwork is entitled ‘Highlands Sunset,’” said Rep. Morgan Griffith in a news release.

The theme for this year’s contest is Discovering Virginia’s Beautiful Ninth District.

Interested students must submit a photograph of their original artwork to either the Christiansburg or Abingdon district office by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21, for consideration. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed student information release form, which is available by contacting a Ninth District office or visiting www.morgangriffith.house.gov.

The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year. In addition, the second- and third-place selections will be on display in one of the Ninth District offices.

To read the complete listing of rules and guidelines or download the Student Release Form for the Congressional Art Competition, visit www.morgangriffith.house.gov. Faculty or students with any additional questions about the competition may contact Josh Hess at 540-381-5671 or by email at josh.hess@mail.house.gov.