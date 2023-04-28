My wife and I rarely do things as a couple anymore. The evening of Friday, March 31 was an exception. It was also a pretty special occasion. I was returning to the newly-renovated Millwald Theatre, the place where all my childhood cinematic memories were made, for the first time since its closure nearly two decades ago. I had always dreamed of the Millwald being reopened as a theater for classic movies. So, being able to see Casablanca on the big screen with the love of my life was a pretty surreal experience.

As I watched the classic Humphrey Bogart-Ingrid Bergman romance unfold on the big screen with World War II as its backdrop, my mind overflowed with nostalgia. I glanced upward to study the theater’s elegant ceiling tiles, designed to replicate the original look of the Millwald during its 1928 opening. I looked around at the fifty-plus other audience members, knowing that there was unlikely anyone left who remembered what it was like to see this film at the Millwald during its original 1942 release. In those days, going to the movies was an event, especially to see an eventual “Best Picture” Oscar winner like Casablanca.

That’s certainly how it felt to me as I entered and exited the theater, which illuminated Main Street of my hometown with its glorious neon of colorful vibrancy. My wife and I are always up for seeing classic movies on the big screen, but have previously had to travel to the Lincoln Theatre in Marion or the Grenada Theater in Bluefield for such an experience. Until now, we could only dream of such an opportunity in our own hometown. We were so grateful that a great evening out is now just around the corner for us and does not require the expensive gas mileage that was previously always necessary.

I was most astounded, however, to learn that two of my friends in attendance that night, Teresa Carter and Millwald box office operator Philip MacAdams had never before seen Casablanca, one of the most beloved films in the history of cinema. As shocking a revelation as that was, I could not imagine a better atmosphere in which to enjoy such a classic film for the first time. Seeing such a historic picture at such a historic venue is about as special a movie-watching experience as one could have.

Likewise, it would have been a difficult task to find a better selection for my first moviegoing experience at the freshly-restored Millwald than Casablanca. Directed by Michael Curtiz, who possessed an obvious affinity for war-themed pictures as exemplified among his other masterpieces like White Christmas, Casablanca also won Curtiz the Oscar. The film also took home writing Oscars for brothers Julius and Philip Epstein and Howard Koch, who adapted the screenplay from an unproduced play called Everybody Comes to Rick's by Murray Burnett and Joan Alison. At the ceremony, as the “Best Picture” winner was announced, producer Hal B. Wallis was blocked from taking the stage by the Warner family as Jack Warner, who had not been involved with the creation of Casablanca, accepted the award. Never recovering from the shun, Wallis left Warner Brothers shortly thereafter.

Emily and I had the pleasure of sitting next to my friend and mentor Paul Dellinger and we had the opportunity to discuss some interesting Casablanca trivia. For example, of the many iconic quotes in the film, perhaps the most notable, “Play it again, Sam,” was never actually spoken in the film. Paul had also heard that George Raft was first choice for Rick Blaine. According to a Bogart biography, although Raft claimed that he had turned down the lead role, studio records make it clear that Wallis was originally committed to Bogart.

The superbly talented actor and musician, Dooley Wilson who portrayed nightclub entertainer Sam Waters, is easily my favorite character in the film. His Louis Armstrong-type vocals on the iconic soundtrack of the film, especially on the coveted “As Time Goes By,” serve as the centerpiece for the picture. Actually a drummer, Wilson had to mime his piano playing. Wallis even considered overdubbing his vocals, which would have been criminal in my opinion. Wilson was also one of the few American-born members of the cast.

Then, there’s the ill-fated romance of Rick and Ilsa, which everybody wants to succeed despite the fact that it would break up an otherwise loving marriage. Personally, I thought it ended as it should have, although no one else seems to be reconciled with it.

“I was hoping, this time, he would get the girl,” Amy Wickham said to me as she exited the theater.

I even read a 1998 Michael Walsh novel approved by Warner Brothers, As Time Goes By, which depicts the story before, during and after the film that, of course, ends with Ilsa and Rick marrying. Casablanca is one of those perfectly-crafted stories that should never be altered, but likewise, cannot be left alone. I had seen the film several times and even own it on DVD, but had never properly absorbed its multifaceted plot until seeing it on the big screen. The opening ten minutes or so describing the international war backstory was very new to me.

With the enthusiasm of team members like Philip, executive director Jeff Potts, operations manager and my lifelong friend Mastin Paisley, and technical director Suzy Booth, a former off-Broadway lighting director, it’s hard to imagine that the Millwald won’t succeed. Its plans to operate as a movie house, live entertainment venue and community hub for local artisans and appreciators of every kind of art imaginable, leaves it with a promising future as the crown jewel of Wytheville. The ambiance for the Casablanca showing was everything I had hoped. It came with an impressive cost of $8.08 per ticket. That included a $1.08 box office fee and $1.00 historic restoration fee, which I am happy to contribute toward a theater that has meant so much to my life and the lives of those from the previous five generations. Hopefully, it will provide such joy for at least another five generations.