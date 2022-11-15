Donations to ASD annual campaign to be matched

This GivingTuesday, Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) hopes to inspire generosity through its annual campaign through Nov. 29. Donations will be matched up to $20,000 through a 1:1 pledge match and can be made on Appalachian Sustainable Development’s secure website at: https://asdevelop./donate. Donations may also be mailed to ASD: PO Box 475, Duffield, VA, 24244. Checks must be dated between Nov. 15 and Nov. 29 to be credited to the annual campaign.

Each year, ASD joins the GivingTuesday effort by creating a campaign to allow supporters near and far to participate. Through video storytelling, supporters learn about ASD program impacts and how ASD programs serve participants. This year’s campaign will highlight the many programs ASD has to fight food insecurity. ASD is aiming to raise $40,000 and all donations up to $20,000 will be matched 1:1. Since ASD launched its first GivingTuesday campaign in 2014, it has raised more than $153,000 and all donations are tax deductible.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Launched in 2012, it was set up to create a day that encourages people to do good and has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”