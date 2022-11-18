WORDS TO THE WISE: Giving thanks

I Thessalonians 5:18

In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

Life is not easy. Being thankful and giving thanks is difficult for some people. For the Christian it is the will of God for us to give thanks in everything. God does not tell us to give thanks for everything but in everything give thanks. I choose today to give thanks to God for three special things.

I am thankful for the free gift of salvation. When I think of how this gift is free to me, I am made aware of the cost to the Lord Jesus. He left the glories of heaven to come to the gory stuff of this world. He left the majestic praises of angels to come to the mocking’s of men. He willingly laid down His life for the salvation of the human race. I am thankful for not only did Jesus laying down His life, He also took it back up again. It is one thing to say He died for us but if that is all He did, then we would still be in our sins. He also rose again from the dead for us. His resurrection proves that He has defeated death. This gives us the assurance that death does not win. When that time comes for us to lay down our temporary body, God has for us an eternal one in the heavens. I am thankful for the hope of the Lord’s return to earth. While I have a life to live on this journey from earth to heaven, I can also live with the expectancy that Jesus could come today. I know there are some who say, “I have heard that all my life and it has not happened yet.” They somehow assume that God’s delay is His denial. Such people don’t really understand the nature of God. Time is of no consequence to God. A day is as a thousand years and a thousand years is as a day. God keeps His promises.

I pray you have a blessed Thanksgiving Day tomorrow. Enjoy your family and friends, and oh yes, enjoy the food! Remember how blessed you are especially if you are a Christian.

Our sins are forgiven.

Our sins are cast away from us.

Our sins are forgotten by God.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one.

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and then commit your life to follow Jesus.