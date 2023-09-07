Members of the MacDowell Music Club of Rural Retreat invite the public to the club’s opening program for its 2023-2024 club year. The first program of the club year will be on Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Rural Retreat.

The evening’s guest artist will be high school vocalist, Saelah Viars.

Saelah Viars, daughter of Kevin and Erin Viars, is a sophomore at Fort Chiswell High School. Singing has been a large part of this young musician’s life. She has shared her talents in several different venues. For example, she was a featured soloist with the Wytheville Community College Band at the band’s annual spring concert and at its annual Chautauqua concert. Last month, she traveled to Cleveland, Tennessee to represent the State of Virginia in an international competition as the state’s first place winner for Female Vocal Soloist for the Church of God. Saelah is often heard singing the National Anthem at various area events. In addition to her passion for music, this energetic youth enjoys cheering for the JV squad at her school and working on the school’s yearbook staff.

MacDowell Music Club members also invite the public to enjoy their complete schedule of programs for the club year. On October 16, Brenda Wittwer will present a wonderful evening of piano favorites, including some original compositions. On November 20, soprano Mary Ann Vipperman, a Rural Retreat High School graduate, will treat her audience to a special number of songs. For the month of December, club members will go caroling to the Mt. Laurel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rural Retreat. They encourage the public to attend local Christmas programs to get in the spirit of the holidays.

To open the New Year, club members will take the stage on January 15 with their annual amateur hour. In lieu of a program in February, music club members will attend the Wytheville Concert Series; the MacDowell Club is an annual sponsor of these special concerts featuring professional musicians. On March 18, Lavelva Stevens, organist at Holy Trinity Church in Wytheville, will present the evening’s program.

The April 15 program will showcase local student performers. The club members will close out their club year on May 20 with a program for the residents of a local nursing home and an end-of-year business meeting and dinner at a local restaurant.

Named for American composer Edward MacDowell, the MacDowell Music Club has been active since it was formed in the spring of 1927. In its over nine decades of bringing music to its community and of promoting music in the state and in the nation, the MacDowell Music Club has made a lasting contribution to the fine arts and continues to help insure the perpetuation of music in its many forms for future generations to enjoy. Membership is open to all music lovers.

Officers serving the MacDowell Music Club for the 2023-2024 club year are: Ellen Schaack, president; Patricia BeCraft, vice-president; Kathy Williams, treasurer; and Barbara Rudolph, secretary.

MacDowell President Ellen Schaack extends a warm invitation to the community to come share an evening of music with Saelah Viars. “We look forward to seeing you on September 18, and ask that you mark the dates of our year’s programs on your calendar and plan to share music with us all year.”