2 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $50,000

1.3 acre parcel with multiple garage buildings and 2 bed/1 bath single wide home. Private setting with beautiful mountain views. Property along paved road on the way to Rural Retreat Lake, pool, recreation area and state camping ground yet only minutes to I-81 and another 10 minutes to I-77. A private gravel driveway brings you to the rear of property, the home and garage. The front of property could be cleared. Owner thinks there used to electrical hookup there and could still be there. Would be perfect for RV hookups if you wanted to go that route especially being minutes from the lake & park. The home is in great shape with an open kitchen/dining area, living room, 2 bedrooms, bath and laundry. The garage buildings could possibly converted to living space, workshop or storage. Metal roofs on all. Selling as is and home is on books as personal property so only land loans would work or cash. Lots of potential for primary home or recreation. Nat'l Forest nearby.