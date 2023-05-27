Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At its July 20 meeting the State Board for Community Colleges will consider tuition and fee increases for fall 2023 classes and programs.

The State Board traditionally considers tuition and fee increases during its May meeting, but the board delayed action on the matter until after the General Assembly and Governor conclude their deliberations on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year. A budget is expected to be adopted in late June.

The board will consider mandatory tuition and fee increases of between 0% and 4.7% for all undergraduate students, subject to budget provisions of the 2023 General Assembly. The maximum potential increase equates to a tuition and education and general fee rate of $161.25 per credit hour for in-state students and would result in a net annual increase of $217 for a student enrolling in 30 credit hours during the academic year. The community colleges will use revenue generated from any increase in mandatory fees to pay for mandatory cost increases associated with compensation and benefit increases, contractual obligations, technology and strategic initiatives, inflationary cost impacts, debt service, and potential adjustments to student fees.

Written comments from the public will be accepted through July 19 and will be made available to the board before action on tuition is taken. Written comments may be sent to Rose Marie Owen, executive assistant to the chancellor, at rmowen@vccs.edu, or they may be mailed to her attention at: Office of the Chancellor, Virginia Community College System, 300 Arboretum Parkway, Richmond, VA 23236.

The board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on July 20 at the Virginia Community College System, System Office, 300 Arboretum Place, Richmond.