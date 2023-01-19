LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The return of prayer

Step back in time with me when our founding fathers were home schooled (like some of us today), the New England Primer of 1777 was taught in our schools, and studying the Bible was an everyday part of the public school curriculum. We were a Christian nation that supported religious freedom.

Do you remember reading about two of our famous Virginian's--Thomas Jefferson, author of the First Amendment, who praised the "glorious light of the Gospel?" And George Washington who said, "It was the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly implore his protection and favor?"

Five years ago in Wythe County, there was a plaque on Spiller Elementary School's lunchroom wall from 1958 to 2017 for more than 58 years. It was there for so long that no one remembered who put it there. Here's what it said, "Our Father: We thank Thee for this food. Bless it to the nourishment of our bodies and our lives to Thy service. Amen."

Over 200 parents, citizens, pastors, patriots, and some teary eyed students attended a Board of Education meeting in September of 2017 to stand against (no FBI present) the immediate removal of this humble prayer by the Wisconsin based Freedom Foundation (FFRF), an Atheist group of 29,000 members. They wrote a threatening legal letter to school officials after hearing from a unnamed local member of the district, "that students should not view materials promoting a Christian message; and it was unconstitutional. " And the historic plaque was removed from the school. I will always remember everyone's disbelief that a powerful, financially strong, out of town group could violate our constitutional liberties. Maybe, we should have started a "Go Fund Me," account and hired the best and brightest lawyer we could find.

The plaque remains constitutional wherever it has been stored or met its demise under an "originalist understanding of the First Amendment" (First Liberty,) and recent Supreme Court decisions restoring FAITH in America.

After decades of hostility to religion, the tide is finally turning allowing a high-school coach to pray after a game; and during a NFL football game, two teams, fans, and our nation prayed recently for the recovery of Buffalo Bill's safety, Damar Hamlin.

Much like the National Motto, "In God We Trust," found on license plates, displayed in schools, and public localities, this simple prayer found in a school cafeteria reflects a tolerable acknowledgement of God in the American sphere.

I believe, "a prayer on a student's lips is far more valuable than a prayer on a plaque on a wall."