Legislative imperatives that should be implemented now

As the next legislative session approaches, I wanted to share with the reader a few high-minded ideals, the elected members of our Commonwealth’s governing bodies might consider. These ideals were solidified in my mind, as a result of conversation with a close friend and fellow chief of police from central Virginia, and I owe much of their clarity to him, although I won’t hold him responsible my own summary implications.

First, legislators should seek simplicity of language above all things. A great number of our Commonwealth’s laws remain opaque, and require unending commentary to even begin to understand how to implement them. I realize a certain vernacular exists for legislation, but surely we can do a little better on making the intent and the execution clear. If we insist it is the duty of every citizen to know the law, make it knowable.

Second, any legislative action that carries with it the burden of the collection, storage, or dissemination of data should be reconsidered. The law enforcement (and municipal) bureaucracy is larger now than it ever has been, and it only robs agencies of vital capacity that we need to actually execute our mission. Favor economy of motion and action over the viscosity added by unending data processing.

Third, unenforceable laws should be removed. Stop making secondary, tertiary, or daisy-chained offenses. Make things violations of the code, or make them legal. It’s better for our citizens, and it’s better for law enforcement. Nothing is more frustrating than law books filled with ill-advised attempts to give the appearance of illegality, with little to no corresponding authority of action.

Fourth, stop applying fixes to the fixes that the previous fixes failed to fix. We’re so far down the road of fixes in some places (mental health for example) that the average person can’t unravel what the original statute was designed to accomplish. Sometimes it’s better to start over, and avoid all of the legal anomalies created by a lack of coherent structure. I’ll cite the current maze of status offenses involving drug, tobacco, and alcohol use and their corresponding, logic-defying, penalties.

Fifth, and final, let some of the ships set to sail by the previous administration sail. Recalling them to port, only to see them launch again in a few years, is an exercise in futility. Don’t make the mistake of legislating as if you will always be in control. Reach across the aisle, figure out which hills have been died upon, or must needs be, and leave those battles concluded. Focus on things that will serve Virginians well. All of them.

I realize these are only my own preferences, but I can’t imagine they don’t ring true to the populace at large. It seems high time that the focus of legislative action be more in the action itself, and less in the peripheral debates and dramatizations surrounding them.