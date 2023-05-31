Happy Birthday wishes to: Daniel Spraker on June 3, Jamie Rosenbaum on June 3, Debby Moody on June 3, Colson Dix on June 3, James Meredith on June 4, Sally Bass on June 5, Jimmy Linkous on June 5, Shelia Fisher on June 5, Kaye Wohlford on June 5, Jamie Linkous on June 6, Logan Sawyers on June 6, Ethan Arnold on June 6, Jaymie Brewer on June 6, Jimmy Busick on June 7, Ashley Sayers on June 9, Jennie Midkiff on June 9, Pud Moore on June 9.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Starling and Mandy Jennings on June 3, Lawrence and Sue Sheffey on June 4, Jacob and Shanna Copenhaver on June 4, Dennis and Amanda Umberger on June 5, Joey and Ralynda Blankenship on June 6, Jamie and Kelly Rosenbaum on June 8.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper Benefit for Jane Ayers Lundy, on Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m. while supplies last at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The menu will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a drink for a minimum donation for $8 a plate. To-go boxes and gluten sensitive options will be also available. Jane is currently fighting her third battle against breast cancer.

Crockett Chapel United Methodist Church will be having Bible School June 11-15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Classes for all ages and everyone is welcome.

The Annual Jonas Family Reunion on Jonas Town Road in Cripple Creek will be held on Sunday, June 11, at noon. Bring your favorite dish and come and enjoy the day.

Speedwell Elementary School will host Kindergarten Camp on July 25, 26 and 27, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided. There is no cost for the camp. All students will receive a goody bag of school supplies. Registration deadline is July 15. For more information you can follow them on Facebook or call the school at 276-621-4622 for information or to sign up.

Rural Retreat United Methodist Church will be having Bible School June 11-15, from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be fun, food, fellowship and growing in faith. A meal will be provided each night. You may pre-register your child at http://www.ruralretreatumc.net or by calling the church office at 276-686-6429.

First Baptist Church in Speedwell will have Bible School June 28, 29 and 30, 7p.m.-9p.m. There will be crafts, snacks, songs and fellowship. There will be classes for all ages.

Rural Retreat EMS is selling tickets for 1st place Henry Survival 22LR Rifle donated by Muskets, Bows and Stuff, 2nd place for a Keltec 9mm pistol donated by Muskets, Bows and Stuff, 3rd place is a Homemade Amish Quilt donated by Fran Horn. The tickets are $10 each and the drawing will be held at the RR Heritage Day, July 29. You must be 21 or older to purchase a ticket. You do not have to be present to win. Must pass a background check and the person on the ticket must claim the prize. You may purchase these from any member or by calling the rescue at 276-686-6964 or by calling me.

Asbury on Church Street in Rural Retreat will have Bible School, Stompers and Chompers building Dino-sized Faith in God's big plan, June 26-30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The RR Depot is looking for produce vendors. You can register at their email, depotatrr.com or call Michael Cole at 276-620-2572.

The Rural Retreat Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, July 29, starting at noon. Electric Avenue The 80's MTV Experience will be performing, food vendors, crafts and many other events throughout the day.

Asbury Church at 6656 Cedar Springs Road will have a July 4 Celebration at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6, is D-Day so remember all those that served and those that gave their life during this battle.

I did not know this and wanted to share with you in case you didn't know either. Placing a coin on headstones of a service member or veteran is show respect and honor as well as letting the deceased service member's family know someone was there. If you leave a penny that means someone has visited the grave. If you leave a nickel that signifies that the visitor served with the deceased service member at boot camp. If you leave a dime that means the visitor and deceased service member served together at some point. If you leave a quarter this means it is left by someone who was physically with the service member when they died.

I am so grateful for this much-needed rain. I'm sure it messed up a lot of holiday plans but we sure did need the rain. Our branch is running full and in places out of its banks. Cripple Creek is also running full and muddy. If I and my brother were still kids we couldn't wait to get in the water and sometimes built dams. Those were the days. There was some flooding in Bland County so remember those in your prayers.

On Saturday, June 10, 6 p.m. there will be a Slow Down Move Over Rally at Wytheville Community College with all types of trucks, cars, equipment, extrication demos and T.A.D.D. the Road Barrel Monster will also be there. Take the kids and enjoy the fun.

Prayer concerns are: the flood victims, the mass shootings, those with COVID and any illness, the unsaved, Clyde King Sr., Jane Lundy, David Delp, Michelle Fisher, Tony Sult, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie Debord, Mildred Semones, Eric Whalen, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, those in the war zones, all first responders, our country, all the homeless, the economy, yourself and your family.

Until next time: Always thank a veteran, current military personnel, first responders and police for all they do to keep us safe. God bless each of you.