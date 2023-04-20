Two characteristics of Melanie Smith were beautifully evident Monday morning. She loves the students of Chilhowie Elementary School, and she loves being their librarian.

Moments after learning that the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) had chosen her as the Region 7 Teacher of the Year, Smith seemed at a loss for words until she led the 600 or so students in singing their song about going to the library.

As the students filed out the school gym, where they’d gathered for the surprise announcement, many rushed over to hug or high five Smith. She returned every gesture.

For Smith, being a school librarian is in her DNA. She noted that her mother served as an elementary librarian and, as a youngster, she grew up in libraries.

“I absolutely love it,” Smith declared of her work that’s officially called library media specialist.

Of Chilhowie Elementary, Smith was equally enthusiastic about her affection for the school’s staff and students.

While she supports the work of her fellow educators in teaching the Standards of Learning, Smith noted that she doesn’t have the stress of achieving certain pass rates as many of them do. “As a librarian, I get to play a lot and have fun,” she said.

For her lighthearted approach, Smith also recognizes that the library can be a sanctuary for students. She told of striving to make it a safe place with a laid-back atmosphere through which “students can discover their own interests.”

Smith was humbled by her choice as this region’s Teacher of the Year. “To be chosen by fellow educators as an example for other educators is amazing,” she reflected.

In the current climate that often challenges teachers and their work, Smith said, the recognition is validating.

Dr. Dennis Carter, Smyth County’s school superintendent, noted that Region 7 encompasses all the localities from the city of Radford to Lee County.

Carter celebrated Smith and her peers, saying, the recognition “is a testament to the strength of our educators in Smyth County.”

Kimberly Williams, the school system’s director of elementary instruction, shared a similar sentiment, noting that Smith will “represent all of our outstanding teachers in Smyth County.”

CES Principal Jerad Ward reflected that it’s wonderful to see “someone as dedicated and who loves her profession be honored.”

“She very much deserves it,” Ward said.

Smith is one of eight Virginia Regional Teachers of the Year that were announced on Monday.

She was first selected as Chilhowie Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year last fall. The teachers honored by each school completed paperwork and were interviewed by a panel of retired teachers, explained Williams. That panel named Smith as the county’s Teacher of the Year on Nov. 22, 2022.

Her application was then forwarded to the VDOE, which coordinates a committee of educators and community leaders to review the applications that come in from across the commonwealth. They selected the regional Teachers of the Year.

Now, Smith will vie with the other seven honorees to become Virginia’s Teacher of the Year. The VDOE committee will reconvene in Richmond later this spring to interview the regional winners and select the 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

The 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year will represent the commonwealth in the Council of Chief State School Officer’s National Teacher of the Year Program.

Three previous Virginia teachers — Mary V. Bicouvaris, the 1989 Virginia Teacher of the Year; B. Philip Bigler, the 1998 Virginia Teacher of the Year; and Rodney A. Robinson, the 2019 Virginia Teacher of the Year — went on to be named as national teachers of the year.