Two facing child abuse related charges Staff reports May 6, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a couple facing abuse and sex-related charges.kAm~? 2 D@4:2= >65:2 A@DE[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 E92E D:?46 :?:E:2= >F8D9@ED @7 vC68@CJ p?5C6H rC@FD6 2?5 }2E2D92 {6:89 rC@FD6 H6C6 C6=62D65[ D6G6C2= A6@A=6 92G6 4@>6 7@CH2C5[ C6BF6DE:?8 E@ DA62< H:E9 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 4@?46C?:?8 62C=:6C 6?4@F?E6CD H:E9 E96 EH@]k^AmkAm%96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 E92E :7 2?J@?6 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ DA62< H:E9 :?G6DE:82E@CD[ E96J 42? 4@?E24E E96 @77:46 2E afe\aab\e___] %96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? :D @?8@:?8 2?5 2?J :?7@C>2E:@? AC@G:565 H:== 36 92?5=65 H:E9 42C6 2?5 D6?D:E:G:EJ]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE C64@C5D[ 27E6C 2? pAC:= ah 2CC6DE vC68@CJ p?5C6H rC@FD6 92D 2 AC6=:>:?2CJ 962C:?8 D4965F=65 :? yFG6?:=6 U2>Aj s@>6DE:4 #6=2E:@?D 4@FCE @? pF8] `_]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Virginia basketball's Ugonna Onyenso invited to NBA Draft Combine Goal No. 1 for Renegade: Overcome fabled Kentucky Derby jinx Longtime produce growers to continue Walker's Market UPDATE: FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas Mount Rogers NRA updates Smyth County on Grindstone, overlook, ponies and more kAmvC68@CJ p?5C6H rC@FD6 :D 724:?8 492C86D @7 C2A6 @7 2 G:4E:> F?56C `b[ E9C66 4@F?ED @7 288C2G2E65 D6IF2= 32EE6CJ 3J 7@C46 @7 2 `b\`c\J62C\@=5[ EH@ 4@F?ED @7 D@5@>J @7 2 G:4E:> F?56C `b[ 5:DEC:3FE:?8 =6DD E92? 2? @F?46 @7 >2C:;F2?2 E@ 2 >:?@C[ `_ 4@F?ED @7 :?5646?E 24ED H:E9 2 49:=5 :? 4FDE@5:2= 42C6[ EH@ 4@F?ED @7 DEC2?8=:?8 H:E9 :?;FCJ 2?5 ah 4@F?ED @7 49:=5 23FD6 H:E9 D6C:@FD :?;FCJ] p== 492C86D 2C6 C6=2E65 E@ 2 }@G] ab[ a_`h[ @776?D6 52E6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE C64@C5D]k^Am kAm}2E2D92 {6:89 rC@FD6 92D 2 AC6=:>:?2CJ 962C:?8 D6E 7@C pF8] `h 7@C 492C86D DE6>>:?8 7C@> }@G] ab[ a_`h] $96 7246D a_ 4@F?ED @7 49:=5 23FD6[ 5:DC682C5 =:76 492C86D[ 4@FCE C64@C5D D9@H]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.