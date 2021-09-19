3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $359,000

Executive Row - It's the lifestyle you deserve! Stunning brick ranch with endless upgrades. Appreciate everything this home has to offer including mountain views, sizeable 2 car garage w/steps/ramp, fresh neutral paint, Amish built cabinetry, granitite counter tops, Brazilian cherry flooring, and covered private patio w/Rhino decking. Add in large rooms, crown molding, skylights with vaulted ceilings & natural beams, its all here. The master suite continues with a complete renovation. Must see