Extra rodeo scheduled

Although the regular rodeo season has ended for Billingsway Farm & Arena in Wythe County, at least one more extra event has been scheduled.

A game class and ranch rodeo will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, with start time of 11 a.m.

 Several events will be held in pee wee, junior, senior and open divisions including barrels, poles, mutton busting, chute dogging, wild cow milking and other.

Admission to the rodeo will be $5 for non-contestants or free for 5 and under. Concessions will be available.

 Billingsway Arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run, Wytheville, approximately six miles north of Speedwell off state Route 21.

