2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $90,000

This charming, historic cabin is within walking distance to the lake and trails at the beautiful Hungry Mother State Park. At under 550 square feet, this cabin would make the perfect vacation home, retirement place, rental, or an everyday escape for nature lovers who love the tiny house movement! Sitting on 1.29 acres, you can relax outdoors in the hot tub or garden while enjoying the sounds of the mountain creek. This home needs work and will require cash or a renovation loan for purchase. Bring your vision and your hiking boots and enjoy life among the trails at one of Virginia's most beloved state parks.