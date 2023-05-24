On Saturday, June 17, the Museum of the Middle Appalachians, in partnership with the ETSU Paleontology Department and the Gray Fossil Site, will host a Kids Paleo Discovery Day.

This Paleo Discovery Day is designed to give children the opportunity to participate in the work paleontologists do in labs such as identifying plant or animal fossils, finding micro-fossils in sediments, making molds and casts, and preserving specimens.

There will be two half-day workshops on June 17. The 9 a.m. until noon morning session will be for children who have completed grades 1-3, while the 1-4 p.m. afternoon session will be for children who have completed grades 4-6.

The workshops will take place at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville at a cost of $10 per child, per session, with a maximum of 20 children being allowed per session. Early registration is encouraged due to limited spaces.

For more information, contact the Museum of the Middle Appalachians at 276-496-3633 or museumofthemiddleappalachians@gmail.com.

The museum won’t hold a Kids Dig.