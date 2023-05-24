Baseball

Marion bests Richlands for third

Kade Terry’s three-run double in the first inning set the tone as Marion recorded an 8-4 win over Richlands in the third-place game.

Jack Pugh and Brody Taylor added two RBIs apiece in the win, while Corbin Bade was the winning pitcher. The Scarlet Hurricanes head to Union on Thursday in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament, while Richlands goes to defending regional champ John Battle.

Ben Hale and Conner McCracken each had two hits for Richlands, while Riley Perkins tallied two RBIs.

Soccer

Bearcats blank Graham

The Bearcats added the Southwest District tournament title to their regular-season title in a match at Gene Malcolm Stadium that did not end until after 10 p.m.

Prince Poku and Gage Coleman scored goals for the Bearcats, Patrick Poku and Owen Dean dished out assists and Elijah Jackson was in goal for the clean sheet. Virginia High claimed a 2-0 win.