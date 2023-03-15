YWCA NETN and SWVA is now accepting nominations for Tribute to Women, an awards program that recognizes outstanding women in the region.

Women may be nominated by an organization, business, and community group for this award in one of five new categories: Finance, Healthcare, Business/Industry, Steam/Education, or Mission Impact. Candidates should be leaders who have experienced significant growth and/or achievement in their areas of expertise.

Judges residing out of the Tennessee and Virginia will select exemplary recipients in each category, and these award recipients will be honored at an awards banquet June 8. “Tribute to Women is an excellent opportunity to celebrate employees or volunteers who have made significant contributions in the workplace or community,” said Kathy Waugh, CEO.

Nomination forms are available online at www.ywcatnva.org/nominations-2023 and should be mailed to YWCA NETN and SWVA at 106 State Street, Bristol, TN 37620 or emailed to tribute@ywcatnva.org by April 10. Forms are also available for pick-up at the YWCA front desk.

For more information, please email tribute@ywcatnva.org or call 423-968-9444.