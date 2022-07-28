Marion honors Hayes' decades of service

Ted Hayes’ ready smile, wit, and hopeful nature were on display last Monday evening as the Marion Town Council honored his nearly 30 years of work with the town. While anyone might be positive after a few weeks of retirement, Marion officials celebrated that Hayes brought those characteristics with him throughout his tenure with the municipality.

Hayes undertook work that could lead to frustration and a less-than-positive attitude. From June 7, 1993, until the end of June this year, he provided custodial services for the town’s buildings and properties.

A resolution unanimously adopted by the council said, “Hayes has always served this community with a warm smile, quick sense of humor, and a great disposition.”

Even more, the document spoke of Hayes’ legacy, describing it as “far-reaching, from his work ethic to his friendly demeanor.”

In the resolution and during Monday’s meeting, the council and Mayor David Helms extended their gratitude to Hayes and presented him with a copy of the resolution and a gift.

As he left the council chamber, Hayes wished the town and its leaders well, declaring, “You all be blessed.”