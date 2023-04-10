The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its second homicide in under 30 hours.

Sheriff Chip Shuler said deputies were called to the area of Remington Lane in the Atkins area in regards to a shooting around 12:41 a.m. on Monday.

At the scene they found a man deceased of an apparent gunshot wound. Shuler said Marion officers apprehended a suspect a short time later.

No details are available at this time.

Shuler said the investigation is still in its early stages and updates will be forthcoming.