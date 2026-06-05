Second data center coming Staff reports Jun 5, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save County residents, again, lined up on May 26 to speak out against the Solis Arx data center planned for Progress Park.kAmsFC:?8 E96 q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD >66E:?8[ $E24J q62>6C =2>6?E65 E92E 52E2 46?E6C 2C6 36:?8 3F:=E 2E 2 EC6>6?5@FD C2E6 @7 DA665 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ]k^AmkAmw6C H@C5D H6C6 AC@A96E:4]k^AmkAmp 3:E >@C6 E92? 2 H66< =2E6C[ ?6HD 3C@<6[ 7C@> #@2?@<6\32D65 r2C5:?2= }6HD[ E92E 2 D64@?5 52E2 46?E6C :D :? E96 H@C<D 7@C (JE96 r@F?EJ]k^Am kAm%96 $@=:D pCI AC@;64E[ 2??@F?465 @? s64] d[ a_ad[ :D D4965F=65 E@ 36 3F:=E @? hh 24C6D :? E96 :?5FDEC:2= A2C<] r2C5:?2= C6A@CE65 E92E E96 ?6H 52E2 46?E6C H@F=5 36 3F:=E 3J r92C=@EE6[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2\32D65 %pr s2E2 r6?E6C :? E96 62DE6C? A2CE @7 E96 4@F?EJ @? `[___ 24C6D ;FDE D@FE9 @7 x?E6CDE2E6 g` 2?5 ?62C E96 !F=2D<: r@F?EJ =:?6] %96 %pr 52E2 46?E6C :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 @A6C2E:@?2= 3J a_b`]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech kAm%96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 4@>A2?J 92D 3F:=5 2 afd\24C6 52E2 46?E6C :? r92C=@EE6 2?5 2 `ad\24C6 @?6 :? }@CE96C? ':C8:?:2] {2DE J62C[ E96 4@>A2?J C6A@CE65=J AF==65 324< 7C@> 2 A=2??65 56G6=@A>6?E :? |@?E2?2] }6HD C6A@CED D2:5 E96 4@>A2?J 232?5@?65 A=2?D :? vC62E u2==D[ |@?E2?2[ =2C86=J 5F6 E@ E:>6=:?6D 2?5 6=64EC:4 2G2:=23:=:EJ]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 E96 |2J ae >66E:?8[ p?5J z68=6J 2D<65 E96 3@2C5 E@ C6D4:?5 :ED 62C=:6C C6D@=FE:@? H6=4@>:?8 52E2 46?E6CD 2?5 AFD965 4@F?EJ =6256CD E@ 9@=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 @? K@?:?8]k^Am kAm(JE96 r@F?EJ 4FCC6?E=J 5@6D?’E 92G6 K@?:?8 3FE 92D 366? H@C<:?8 @? H92E @77:4:2=D 92G6 42==65 K@?:?8\=:89E] %96 =24< @7 K@?:?8 >62?D E96 4@F?EJ 92D G6CJ =:EE=6 4@?EC@= @G6C 56G6=@A>6?ED DF49 2D E96 @?6 AC@A@D65 7@C E96 62DE6C? 6?5 @7 E96 4@F?EJ]k^Am kAmp?5C6H #FDD6== @? |2J ae C676CC65 E@ 52E2 46?E6CD 2D “A6C>2?6?E 6IEC24E:@?” 6?E:E:6D]k^Am kAm“%96 @?=J A6@A=6 >2<:?8 >@?6J :? E9:D 4@F?EJ H:== 36 E96 r:C4=6 zD D6==:?8 6IEC2 9@E 5@8D 2?5 6?6C8J 5C:?<D E@ E96 3F:=5:?8 4C6HD[” 96 D2:5] “p?JE9:?8 >@C6 E92? E92E H@F=5 36 A@@C 6I64FE:@? @? E96 52E2 46?E6C’D A2CE]”k^AmkAms2E2 46?E6CD 2C6 FD65 7@C 2CE:7:4:2= :?E6==:86?46 2?5 4CJAE@ >:?:?8[ 3FE 2=D@ 7@C DE@C286 3J 32?<D 2?5 7:?2?4:2= :?DE:EFE:@?D[ 962=E9 42C6 @C82?:K2E:@?D[ 6\4@>>6C46 A=2E7@C>D[ D@4:2= >65:2 4@>A2?:6D[ DEC62>:?8 4@?E6?E AC@G:56CD 2?5 65F42E:@?2= :?DE:EFE:@?D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program For five days this July, 20 Smyth County students will get an opportunity to realize their potential, learn about the criminal justice system … Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl…