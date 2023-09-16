There are fewer things tougher to endure for a high school athlete than a winless football season as each week ends in frustration with no real payoff despite the months of practices, planning, pain and commitment that begins in the sweltering summer heat and ends in a November chill.

Anybody that has been through such an experience learns to appreciate victories even more and that is why Chilhowie senior running back Ian Sturgill made sure to savor every bit of a 21-9 season-opening triumph over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes on Aug. 25.

“All of the hard work and sacrifice we put into it became worth it at the end of the game,” Sturgill said. “There were tears and cheers on the field that night, but good tears this time.”

Chilhowie has experienced quite the turnaround on the gridiron and isn’t alone in that regard.

The Warriors (2-1) hosted the Eastside Spartans (2-1) last night in an intriguing non-district game between two of the area’s most improved squads and the outcome could hold significant meaning come November when postseason seeds are finalized via the VHSL playoff power points rating scale.

Folks weren’t circling this contest on their calendars as one to watch before the season began and that’s understandable since Chilhowie was 0-fer and Eastside won just once last fall.

In fact, Chilhowie entered the season on a 14-game losing streak, while the Spartans snapped a 10-game skid with a 55-38 win over Castlewood in the final week of the regular season in 2022.

Yet, it’s not a complete stunner as both coaches liked what personnel they had during their respective media days in early-August.

Chilhowie returned six starters on offense and nine on defense.

What has been the biggest area of improvement for the Warriors?

“Confidence, maturity and keeping an optimistic attitude,” first-year head coach Reid Sturgill said. “With more experience under their belt, they have played with a lot more confidence this year. We have been preaching to keep a next-play mentality. There are countless plays in a football game and last season at the first sign of a negative play, we would let that impact us for the entire game. I have seen some growth in the fact that we are not going to let one bad play ruin the entire game for us. We are Warriors and we have to play with that mentality.”

The 28-year-old Sturgill was hired as Chilhowie’s new boss in April, replacing Jeff Robinson at the helm after serving seven seasons as an assistant.

“The adjustment has been very smooth and a seamless transition,” Ian Sturgill said. “Coach Robinson leaving was definitely a big surprise to me and my teammates, but Coach Sturgill has done a great job taking over the program. He has pushed the motto, ‘New era, same tradition,’ and it’s an accurate reflection of this team’s mentality this season.”

Ian Sturgill has rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns thus far and has played well on the other side of the ball with two sacks. Is this star player related to his coach?

“I’m distantly kin to Coach Sturgill,” Ian Sturgill said. “My great-great grandfather and Coach Sturgill’s great-grandfather were brothers. So I’m kin, it’s just distant, but it still counts.”

Sophomore quarterback Asher Chapman has improved for the Warriors, Noah Hill has emerged as a reliable receiver and guys like Ezra Taylor, Cayden Castle, Conner Castle and Drake Grinstead have wreaked havoc on defense for the Warriors.

Chilhowie overcame a 9-0 deficit in that season-opening win over Marion.

“That was a big step for this team,” Reid Sturgill said. “We didn’t have an ideal start to that game. We continued to battle for four quarters and had guys step up and make some big football plays.”

That was followed by a 56-20 win over J.I. Burton, while the Warriors suffered their first loss of the season last week with a 34-15 setback at Narrows.

They faced a tough task on Friday when the crew from Coeburn rolled into town.

“I have been very impressed with Eastside on film,” Reid Sturgill said. “Eastside is a quality football team that has athletes and playmakers all over the field, both offensively and defensively. They play a physical and smash-mouth brand of football.”

Eastside coach Mike Rhodes gave props to the Warriors.

“They are fast and have a multitude of formations offensively,” Rhodes said. “They are in a similar boat as us playing a lot of younger guys. They are very good at the outside running back and their QB can absolutely sling the football.”

After a tough 14-7 season-opening loss to Wise County Central, Eastside earned a 38-32 overtime win over the Hurley Rebels at “The Cliff” in Buchanan County and a 14-6 trumping of the River View Raiders in Bradshaw, West Virginia.

Two tough places to play and Eastside showed some maturity in heading home victorious.

So, what has keyed Eastside’s rejuvenation?

“This is very cliché, but I think it’s our team chemistry and how they bought in to playing for each other and not wanting to let their teammates down,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes took his team to a facility in Frankfort, Indiana, for the second straight year to spend the first week of practice and it was a trip that helped his team bond.

“It started in Indiana and continued into both of our scrimmages,” Rhodes said. “We have just tried to keep building off it each week.”

If a freshman of the year award were given in far Southwest Virginia, Eastside ninth-grader Keldan Hamilton would probably be the frontrunner among Class 1 players. He has gained 382 rushing yards and has also been formidable as a linebacker.

Freshman Landry Carico and junior Reagan Wood have played well up front, junior Luke Trent has ran the ball well and scored the game-winning touchdown against Hurley, while senior Colton Yates, junior Dayton Stanley and junior Gabe Raymond have been among the defensive stalwarts.

While neither team has yet to play a district game in a season that is still young, Friday’s clash will provide major momentum for the winner.

Chilhowie went 0-10 last year.

Eastside was 1-9.

One of them is 3-1 today.

“We just try to go 1-0 every week,” Rhodes said. “The playoffs are a long way away. With a young team, we honestly just want to keep improving and be clicking on all cylinders for Cumberland District play.”