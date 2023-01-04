First Farm and Fun show of the year coming up (copy)

New Orleans-based The Deslondes will take the stage on WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time live variety show at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12, in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Singer-songwriter Erika Lewis, a founding member of the popular NOLA jazz outfit Tuba Skinny (which included members of The Deslondes and Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff), will also perform.

“Our first Farm and Fun Time of the New Year is starting 2023 off with a big bang,” said Radio Bristol Program Director/Program Host Kris Truelsen. “The Deslondes and Erika Lewis have a great musical connection so it will be a real treat to see them on the same stage.

We encourage fans to purchase tickets early because we predict a quick sell-out.”

The Deslondes revealed their self-titled debut to widespread tastemaker applause during 2015. However, they hit their stride on “Hurry Home” in 2017. Right out of the gate, Noisey proclaimed, “The Deslondes have found a comfortable sound to create art in, and it serves them well,” while Rolling Stone said, “The Deslondes take on country relies on gritty, grimy mix of early rock ‘n’ roll and lo-fi R&B.” In addition to praise from American Songwriter, Paste, The Boot, and more, the record closed out on the year on Uncut’s “Favorite Albums of 2017.”

The band’s latest record is”Ways + Means.”

Known for her lengthy tenure touring and busking with beloved New Orleans jazz band Tuba Skinny, prolific songwriter and singer Erika Lewis has been churning out American originals all on her own for the past several years. From classic country to cosmic Americana to dreamy indie folk, Lewis continues to dip her toes more deeply into an ever-expanding pool of roots music styles. Her new record, “A Walk Around the Sun,” was produced by John James Tourville of The Deslondes and is a testament to Lewis’ songwriting prowess and exceptional vocal ability.

Farm and Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles is based in Johnson City, Tenn. The band tours internationally and is known for combining a string-band format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities. Rolling Stone referred to the band as “...committed to helping early country music remain appreciated — not just replicated.”

Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina. Tickets to the show are $40 and may be purchased by visiting the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.

Farm and Fun Time may also be accessed in its entirety live through WBCM Radio Bristol’s Facebook page, on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org or via the station’s free mobile app.