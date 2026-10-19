WCC theatre staging ‘Boys Next Door’ Oct 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wytheville Community College Theatre invites the community to experience The Boys Next Door, a humorous and heartwarming production written by Tom Griffin, directed by Robert “Joe” Burnett.kAmk6>m%96 q@JD }6IE s@@Ck^6>m 46?E6CD @? 7@FC >6? H:E9 :?E6==64EF2= 5:D23:=:E:6D =:G:?8 E@86E96C :? 2 4@>>F?2= 2A2CE>6?E F?56C E96 DFA6CG:D:@? @7 2? 62C?6DE[ 3FE :?4C62D:?8=J 3FC?65\@FE D@4:2= H@C<6C ?2>65 y24<] %96 A=2J 7@==@HD E96:C 52:=J =:G6D[ D9@H:?8 9@H @C5:?2CJ >@>6?ED @7E6? 364@>6 >@>6?E@FD 2?5 566A=J 7F??J] p3@G6 2==[ :E D6CG6D 2D 2 A@:8?2?E C6>:?56C E92E 6G6CJ@?6[ C682C5=6DD @7 23:=:EJ[ D66<D =@G6[ =2F89E6C[ 2?5 2 D6?D6 @7 AFCA@D6 :? =:76]k^Am kAmQ%9:D :D 2 DE@CJ E92E H:== >2<6 J@F =2F89[ >2<6 J@F C67=64E[ 2?5 F=E:>2E6=J =62G6 J@F >@G65[Q D2:5 5:C64E@C y@6 qFC?6EE] Q~FC 42DE 2?5 4C6H 92G6 H@C<65 E:C6=6DD=J E@ 3C:?8 E96D6 362FE:7F=[ 4@>A=6I 492C24E6CD E@ =:76[ 2?5 H6 42??@E H2:E E@ D92C6 E96:C DE@CJ H:E9 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]Qk^Am People are also reading… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Frank Beamer reflects on eve of 80th birthday Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Goodwill opening Tazewell store Somic expansion approved by town Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills kAm!6C7@C>2?46D H:== E2<6 A=246 @? ~4E] b_ 2?5 b` 2?5 }@G] e[ 2?5 f 2E f A]>][ H:E9 5@@CD @A6?:?8 2E eib_ A]>] p== D9@HD H:== 36 96=5 :? E96 $?J56C pF5:E@C:F> @7 vC2JD@? w2== @? (rr’D (JE96G:==6 42>AFD[ =@42E65 2E `___ t2DE |2:? $EC66E :? (JE96G:==6]k^Am kAm!6C7@C>2?46D 2C6 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4] %:4<6ED 2C6 Sg 7@C 86?6C2= 25>:DD:@?[ Sf 7@C D6?:@C 4:E:K6?D We_ZX 2?5 DEF56?ED W2?J 286[ 2?J D49@@=X[ 2?5 7C66 7@C (rr DEF56?ED H:E9 xs] r2D9 @C 4964< H:== 36 2446AE65 W?@ 4C65:E @C 563:E 42C5DX] %:4<6ED >2J 36 AFC492D65 2E E96 3@I @77:46 :? E96 y@9?D@? {@33J[ 25;246?E E@ $?J56C pF5:E@C:F>[ 368:??:?8 b_ >:?FE6D AC:@C E@ 6249 A6C7@C>2?46] }@E6[ E9:D D9@H 4@?E2:?D 25F=E =2?8F286] xE :D ?@E C64@>>6?565 7@C 49:=5C6? @C A6@A=6 H9@ H@F=5 36 @776?565]k^Am kAm%@ C6D6CG6 E:4<6ED :? 25G2?46[ 244@>>@52E:@?D[ @C 86?6C2= 56E2:=D 23@FE E96 AC@5F4E:@?[ A=62D6 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iH44E962EC6oH44]G44D]65FQmH44E962EC6oH44]G44D]65Fk^2m @C 42== WafeX aab\cfhd] k6>m%96 q@JD }6IE s@@Ck^6>m 3J %@> vC:77:? :D AC6D6?E65 3J 2CC2?86>6?E H:E9 r@?4@C5 %962EC:42=D @? 3692=7 @7 sC2>2E:DED !=2J $6CG:46]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award “Community Champions” is a title that well describes a Chilhowie couple who has repeatedly but quietly given to their community. Earlier this …