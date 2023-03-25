The Crooked Road will host a Youth Music Festival & Competition on Saturday, May 13, at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted, which will be split between The Crooked Road’s education programming and Junior Appalachian Musicians.

The festival will prominently feature a second youth music competition. The music competition will feature cash prizes for individual instruments and bands. Categories include Fiddle, Guitar, Mandolin, Clawhammer Banjo, Bluegrass Banjo, Other (instruments and dance), and Band. Prizes for individual instruments are: 1st place: $75; 2nd place: $50; 3rd place: $25. The band competition prizes will be 1st place: $125; 2nd place: $100; 3rd place: $85. Music competition registration will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, and the music competition will begin promptly at 12 p.m. There is no entry fee for the contestants, and this is an open competition. Registration will continue after the start of the competition, through 2 p.m. Full details on the entry rules and form can be found at www.thecrookedroadva.com/education.

Other activities will include music workshops presented by Tyler Hughes and Jim Lloyd, and jam spaces will be available throughout the SWVA Cultural Center.

The Crooked Road’s Youth Music Festival is supported by the Wayne Henderson Festival and David and Judie Reemsnyder. The Crooked Road and this project are supported [in part] by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support for this project also comes from an award from the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan grant program.

For more information about The Crooked Road, please visit www.thecrookedroadva.com, call 276-492-2400 ext. 2409, or email info@thecrookedroad.org.