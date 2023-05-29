Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Criminal charges against two former public officials were either dropped or reduced last week in Bland County General District Court.

In one case, an April 1, 2022, misdemeanor charge of selling or trading a firearm without a required background check against former Virginia State Police Trooper Jason Patrick Kirk of Ceres was dismissed by a special prosecutor, Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak.

Arrested on Jan. 24, Kirk was accused of trading guns with a felon whose firearm rights had been legally restored. A 2020 law subjected even private sales or trades to background checks.

Earlier this year, a VSP spokesperson said Kirk, who was assigned to Wythe and Bland counties, had submitted his resignation.

In another hearing held on May 24, Patrick County’s onetime acting circuit court clerk was convicted of a misdemeanor charge, which was reduced from a felony.

Sherri Hazlewood of Claudville was convicted of fleeing from law enforcement, which was amended from possessing cocaine.

She was fined $1,500 plus $154 in court costs. An additional charge of public intoxication was dropped.

A Bland County deputy arrested Hazlewood at the northbound Interstate 77 rest area after getting a call about a person looking through vehicles.

The deputy said she found Hazlewood looking at a tractor-trailer that she thought was a train.

The officer said she found a white powdery substance in Hazlewood’s car that field tested positive for cocaine.

Before her Bland County arrest, Hazlewood was charged in Patrick County with driving while intoxicated. Later convicted of the offense, she has appealed the case to Circuit Court with a July 25 hearing date.

Hazlewood was also later charged with breaking and entering, and destruction of property, but those charges were amended to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

In November a judge signed an order removing Hazlewood from office.

In other Bland County General District Court cases heard on May 24:

Joshua Loyd Breedlove of Bland was convicted of a Jan. 9 misdemeanor drug possession charge, which was reduced from felony drug possession.

Breedlove was given a one-year suspended sentence and fined $250 plus $176 in court costs.

Police said they found a fentanyl capsule in Breedlove’s jacket pocket after a traffic stop.

A Jan. 29 felony drug possession charge against Shay-Ann Marie Nunn of Bland was certified to a grand jury for consideration.