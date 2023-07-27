The ice is chilling – or soon will be – and the Wytheville hockey team has a name.

The Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Calling the 90,000-square-foot Apex Center home, the Blue Ridge Bobcats is owned by Barry Soskin and Chris Bryniarski and will compete in a roughly 3,000-seat arena come October.

During the July 25 Board of Supervisors meeting, Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins noted that the rink section of the center was poured on Tuesday morning and that locker room work is underway. Hankins also told county officials that a chiller delivery is scheduled for early September and the center will begin making ice that month. He said the team needs to be skating in early October, with the first games coming later in the month.

April Ogle, the Blue Ridge Bobcats’ director of marketing, said ticket prices will start at $10.

She said the team name and logo represents the team’s tenacity, agility and fearlessness.

The Bobcats are slated to host their first home games on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21. The Apex Center is expected to host at least 30 home games during the 60-game season.

The Bobcats will play in the Federal Prospects Hockey League in a season that stretches from October to April.

The closest team in the FPHL is the Carolina Thunderbirds, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, just 83 miles away. The league has other teams in New York, Mississippi, Connecticut and Michigan, to name a few. Soskin also owns the Port Huron Prowlers, the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Mississippi Seawolves.

The Bobcats signed a renewable 10-year lease on the center and plan to bring youth leagues, ice skating and other sports to the center, which opened in 2019. As part of the lease agreement, Wythe County agreed to invest more than a million dollars in the ice rink and convert two conference rooms into locker rooms, improve concession stands and improve parking lots.

In a release early on in the process of bringing professional hockey to the county, Soskin said, “Wythe’s at the intersection of two interstates and thousands of daily visitors from Ohio, Michigan and Ontario can join regional sports fans for fun in Wythe County. We’re going to put a product on the ice that draws thousands of people to our events.”

Soskin said that he wants local youth to be fans of the sport, but also to become players.

“We want open skates where the public comes to learn to ice skate, learn hockey and build not just our future fans but develop future players.”

The lease agreement rent in 2023 will be $1 per ticket for every paid ticketed event at the Apex Center. In 2024, rent will be $5,000 per month plus the $1 per ticket. In 2025, rent jump to $10,000 per month, plus $1.25 per ticket. At 2026, rent goes to $15,000 per month plus $1.50 per ticket.

In 2027 and 2028, rent increases to $17,500 per month plus $1.75 per ticket. From 2029 to 2032, rent payments will be at $20,000 per month plus $2 per ticket.

To secure tickets, call the office at 276-335-2100.