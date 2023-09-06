MTAC Outfitters LLC signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve Chilhowie and the neighboring area.
MTAC Outfitters at 107 River Road will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are supporting an independent small business in their community.