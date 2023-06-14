The third principle given in Sir Robert Peel’s “General Instructions” to police officers is: “To recognize always that to secure and maintain the respect and approval of the public means also the securing of the willing co-operation of the public in the task of securing observance of laws.”

To recap, in previous columns, we discovered the “essence” of the police task in the first principle -- being to prevent crime and disorder, and identified it as the “final cause”. In our ideal form we are preventers of crime. We then identified the “efficient cause” in the second principle as -- the willing approval and implicit respect of the public. The people act upon the police, as measured by consent, to bring about a design. In the third principle, I believe we see the “formal cause” – the design out of which the form and function follow: the people and the police in cooperative effort.

The illuminating part here is not necessarily the people being the subject and design (this much seems obvious, and made explicit in the seventh principle), but rather the implied pedagogical function, presented as an instrument. The police are thought to be, and often called many things, but “educator” or “organizer” is not likely to be of the first to come mind. Yet, education resulting in coalition building is precisely what this principle appears to communicate.

Again, we see the optically flat terrain of the police task take on, as a foundation, the contours of social complexity. The necessary approval and respect requisite in the second principle finds shape in the third. Schools, in many ways, operate off the same principle – the people recognize the need for education and create public institutions for such purposes, which causes the then educated to recognize the need for further education. It would seem sensible for policing to follow along the same cognitive trajectory.

In my mind, this further contributes to the reality that policing has always been, primarily, a partnered social enterprise. Read that again. Policing has been, and remains now, primarily a social enterprise. Now I might lose you here… but in many places, I don’t think we’re seen this way today. I believe the lay attitude is along these lines – our community has a social structure or perhaps a social “flow” and the police are only a part of that insofar as we remove those who work against that flow with the application of the law. This is at the heart of the much maligned “order-maintenance policing.” Perhaps, we see ourselves this way as well – keepers of order. Yet, this isn’t what’s communicated, and this confusion has likely been the single largest contributor to our current dilemma.

At our core, we shouldn’t be outside of the social milieu of our communities but rather a vital part of it. We shouldn’t be “keepers of order” against the social tides, but rather evangelists for a gracious and self-effacing social cooperative. A society marked by harmony and regularity will certainly follow, as a result of our combined efforts, and, in the end, this is and always has been, the goal of community – unless you believe The Founders forged together for the purpose of disputing (unendingly) with each other. In the end, I think we all genuinely want the intended outcome. We all likely want to bear peaceable fruit.