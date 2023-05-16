From saving abandoned kittens to raising needed funds to teaching youth how to undertake a variety of projects, volunteers helped Hungry Mother State Park thrive in 2022. Their passion and dedication were recently recognized when Virginia State Parks announced its 2022 Volunteers of the Year awards.

Hungry Mother volunteers were honored in each of the agency’s five award categories.

In the Significant Achievement by an Individual award Don Viles was named the category’s runner-up.

Hungry Mother’s volunteer coordinator, Erin Persinger, said, “Don has volunteered here at Hungry Mother for over 10 years and has made quite the name for himself.”

Over the years as park host, Persinger said, “Don has assisted with multiple maintenance projects… and helped out wherever he could.”

In working with the Youth Conservation Corps, she said, Viles has lead multiple and varied volunteer projects. “As a retired teacher,” Persinger said, “Don uses his prior experience to teach the YCC crew not just how to do something, but also why. Last year under Don’s supervision, the YCC crew was able to construct new fire rings, revamp Parker’s Play Area, and re-paint the honor safes in the park.”

In the Campground Host category, Tom Black and Becky Fela were one of two runners-up.

For the past several years, they’ve served as camp hosts at Campground Burson and, according to Persinger, “are a constant source of joy and kindness.”

“Despite how busy the campground can get in the summer,” she said, “they always find a way to go above and beyond each day. Last year, they found feral kittens in the campground, and took it upon themselves to contact the Humane Society, who lent them a humane trap. As luck would have it, a family staying at Hungry Mother fell in love with one of the kittens, and brought it to its ‘furever’ home.”

Lambda Iota Mu of Virginia Tech took first place in the group recognition category.

A conservation service fraternity, Lambda Iota Mu has adopted Hungry Mother’s most popular trail, Molly’s Knob. Persinger said fraternity members “come out every three months without fail to monitor the trail. They remove hazards like fallen leaves, or low hanging branches, and report any downed trees to park staff. In the time they aren’t up mountain, they also help the park by cleaning flowerbeds, splitting firewood, and assisting at festivals.”

In the Friends Group category, the Friends of Hungry Mother claimed a runner-up award.

Of the volunteers, Persinger said, “Friends of Hungry Mother meet nearly every month to discuss current park happenings, raise funds for special projects, and vote on various ways to support the park. They are excellent at finding creative ways to improve every part of the park in some way or another. Last year, members of the Friends Group volunteered in multiple sections throughout the park, including interpretive programs, merchandising, and festivals.”

Virginia State Parks also honored five people with Lifetime Achievement awards. Posthumously, Randy Smith was recognized for his work with Hungry Mother.

Smith, who died Jan. 19, trained as a master naturalist and regularly volunteered at the park.

Persinger reflected, “Hungry Mother was incredibly lucky to have Randy Smith as a volunteer. His ever-present positivity and enthusiasm for nature was an inspiration for anyone who met him. Randy’s love for birding lead him to hosting weekly bird walks, and compiling and updating a comprehensive bird list over the last ten years. He was also always first to volunteer for educational programs, field trips, and presentations. Randy will truly be missed; Hungry Mother isn’t the same without him.”

Of all those who give their time and talents to the park, Persinger said, “We are extremely lucky to have such hardworking, passionate volunteers here at Hungry Mother. Throughout the years, we have worked with volunteers from all walks of life, who bring a plethora of different knowledge and experiences. These people take time out of their busy lives to help a state park, and the opportunity of working with them is an invaluable experience. You never know what new skill or hobby you’ll pick up after spending a day with a Hungry Mother volunteer.”

“We are really grateful for all of our state park volunteers,” said Virginia State Park Director Dr. Melissa Baker in a news release. “The amount of time and aptitude that our volunteers donate are so vital to the daily operations of each park location and we appreciate every minute of their time. We love our volunteers and truly thank them for the amazing things they accomplished last year.”

Across the commonwealth, volunteers donated 210,693 hours of time at 41 state parks in 2022.