Mental health issues known, newspaper reports say

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that the newspaper had reviewed records showing Austin Lee Edwards, the now-deceased deputy at the center of a cross-country triple slaying, had told Virginia State Police in an interview prior to a polygraph test that he had voluntarily checked himself into a mental health facility.

The newspaper said the polygraph was administered in Lebanon on Feb. 9, 2021.

The Times based part of its reporting on records shared by Jeff Pike, a Wythe County private investigator who has a background in law enforcement.

Pike told a reporter from the Wytheville Enterprise that the records weren’t his and that he didn’t think he could share them with the paper.

He did confirm, though, that Edwards disclosed a voluntary committal to a mental health facility in 2016.

An Abingdon Police report from February 2016, showed that Edwards was detained for a psychiatric evaluation after cutting his hand and threatening his father at his father’s Abingdon home. Emergency medical workers called in police to help restrain Edwards, who had bitten his father.

Edwards was detained on an emergency custody order, which according to the Virginia Code, allows for a person to be held for eight hours before a detention order hearing. A temporary detention order hearing allows for a person to be held at a psychiatric facility for 72 hours. The police report notes that Edwards was taken to Bristol, Virginia, to the Pavilion.

Ridgeview Pavilion is a 28-bed adult inpatient behavioral health center run by Ballad Health that provides short-term treatment aimed at stabilization. It is a secure facility.

The Times quoted a criminal justice professor who said that the Virginia State Police should have known about Edwards’ detention and custody orders “because the information was publicly available.”

The Smyth County News & Messenger’s request for access to the temporary detention hearing and the emergency custody hearing orders have been denied so far.

The Virginia State Police earlier said that Edwards didn’t disclose any information that would disqualify him from employment.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said that human error that led to an “incomplete database inquiry” led to Edwards’ application for employment not being scrutinized.