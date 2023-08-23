Art Lab at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon announced new art and design programming for the fall. Registration is open at www.williamkingmuseum.org/learn-at-wkma or by calling 276-628-5005 Ext. 123.

Art will host new fall arts workshops with visiting instructors.

Starting Aug. 26, painter Donna Bird is leading “Color Mixing Basics for Oil & Acrylic Painters.” This one-day workshop will help painters learn to see and mix colors more accurately for their individual artwork. The focus will be on palette exercises to help understand fundamentals of color theory and follow up with a simple still life painting exercise.

Black and white film photography classes start in September and run through the fall with instructor Nina Rizzo. The course is suitable for the beginner right up to the advanced photographer, those who just need a refresher course and anyone who wants to learn the black and white process.

Students will learn to load and operate a 35mm film camera, process film, make contact sheets and produce black and white prints in the darkroom.

Rizzo has taught photography for over 30 years at both the college and high school level.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro Bootcamp training workshops begin Wednesdays in September in the Digital Lab.

The Adobe programs are industry standard tools for creative professionals worldwide. Art Lab’s Adobe training sessions provide a technical foundation for future graphics experts, art students, and professionals interested in increasing their skill set. As part of our Veterans Art and Design program, the lab offers special discounts for veterans for Adobe training. Contact Alice at asalyer@wkmuseum.org for more information.

On Oct. 27, award-winning “urban folk” and expressionist painter, community leader and speaker Jason Flack will lead “Emotion and Commentary in Art.”

Students will receive an introduction to Flack’s expressive artwork, a demonstration of painting and free-flow image development, then guided work time to develop their own unique painting depicting emotion, expression, and commentary.

On Nov. 11,students can learn the process of gelli plate printmaking with Carla Taylor.

This fun and accessible process is perfect for fans of layering, texture, and mixed media.

Taylor is a resident artist at Atelier 133 in downtown Johnson City, Tenn., and is currently pursuing her MFA at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art. She is a mixed media artist and utilizes several printmaking techniques in her work.

A free or pay-what-you-want program, Teen Lab begins in September. Teen Lab is a Third Space for ages 13-18. (A Third Space is a place separate from home, work, and school where individuals feel welcomed and self-expression, socializing, and community are encouraged.) Each session includes a creative activity and time to socialize with others. The goal of Teen Lab is to provide a safe space where teens can engage in personal expression and de-stress from the rigors of a packed academic and extracurricular schedule. Sessions include ceramics, printmaking and painting techniques.

Class descriptions and registration are at www.williamkingmuseum.org/learn-at-wkma. For additional information, contact Laken Bridges, director of higher education, at lbridges@wkmuseum.org or Alice Salyer, assistant director of higher education & digital arts, at asalyer@wkmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005 Ext. 123.

William King Museum in Abingdon is an accredited arts and cultural heritage museum, committed to providing arts education, exhibiting fine art and preserving the region’s cultural heritage. Art Lab is the museum’s learning center, where students, makers, educators and the public can connect.

Art Lab and Digital Lab are sponsored by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, USDA Rural Development, Go Virginia!, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Educational Foundation of America, the Town of Abingdon and many other donors.