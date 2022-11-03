Mayor's Corner

Fellow Citizens,

An ode to Curtis Wayne Sutherland, Jr., who passed away on Sunday, October 9th. Wayne had retired in 2020 from the position of Town Manager after 44 years of service to the Town and being a lifelong resident of Wytheville. Under his leadership, the Town of Wytheville blossomed with green spaces, hiking trails, parks, ballfields, and recreation spaces. He and his numerous Council Members and great Town Staff worked together on countless projects, but the renovation of Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park was his favorite. Others included the Wellness Center/Meeting Center, McWane Pool, Withers Park, and Crystal Springs hiking and biking trails. Most recently he oversaw the Downtown and East Main Street improvements. He also was very supportive of making Wytheville a HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) community. Wayne was a devoted family man. He enjoyed serving his community as town manager, watching his hometown flourish, cheering for the Hokies, and spending summer days on Claytor Lake. In honor of Wayne, his family asks to consider making a donation to the Wayne Sutherland Memorial Fund with the Town of Wytheville. Checks can be mailed to the Town of Wytheville, P.O. Box 533, Wytheville, VA 24382, Attention: Treasurers Office, and note the Memorial Fund in the memo section of your check.

Important Information from Your Police Department

Exciting news! The new Town of Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Museum Exhibit opened October 8th with over 125 people attending the grand opening. The new exhibit is located inside the Wytheville Visitors Center at 975 Tazewell Street. The exhibit highlights early emergency communications, implementation of 911, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and Wytheville Police Department. There is also a photo booth room where children can dress up like a firefighter, police officer, SWAT officer, or rescue worker. Free activity books and public safety pamphlets are also available. The exhibit is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Schools and groups can schedule a special tour of the exhibit by contacting the Wytheville Museums at (276) 223-3330. Admission is FREE, but donations are appreciated.

Important Information from Your Fire & Rescue Department

Here are some interesting statistics from our Fire & Rescue Department for the past three years, January-September:

2022 EMS calls 2021 EMS calls 2020 EMS calls

2,532 2,264 2,011

2022 Fire calls 2021 Fire calls 2020 Fire calls

509 465 482

And that, Ladies and Gentlemen, is a 20% increase in call volume over the last two years. The Town of Wytheville Fire and Rescue is a duel-trained, paid, 24-hour service for the citizens of Wytheville and beyond. They are running approximately eleven calls a day. That’s about one per hour! That is a lot of wear and tear on them, their uniforms, equipment, and trucks. Just like the police department, they can use your emotional and monetary support. Reach out with a Big Thank You to all your First Responders.

Millwald Theatre Update

The restoration work on the Millwald Theatre is nearly complete. Management has already begun scheduling opening events. On November 29, which is “National Giving Tuesday,” they will hold a donor and supporter appreciation and ribbon cutting event. Grand opening will be on December 9, featuring Scott Fore with Wayne Henderson & Friends presenting a “Celebration of Appalachian Music.” The December 15th event will feature national touring artist Pam Tillis presenting “Belles and Bows” Country Hits & Christmas Favorites. We can also look forward to Christmas-themed movies throughout the month of December.

Council Actions

October 11, 2022:

• Conducted a public hearing to consider the request of Kenneth G. and Jennifer D. Peeples for a Special Exception Permit to use property located on the north side of North Fourth Street between Tremough Drive and Fairfield Lane, Tax Parcel 24A-1-49, as pasture for four (4) horses, in an R-3 Residential Zoning District.

• Pending the receipt of additional information, tabled action on recommendation of the Budget & Finance Committee to approve providing a one-time sponsorship to the Treasurers Association of Virginia in the amount of $10,000 for the Town Treasurer to host the 2023 Treasurers Association of Virginia Conference.

• As recommended by the Budget & Finance Committee, approved that a $500,000 loan be transferred from the General Fund to the Wastewater Fund.

• Adopted Ordinance No. 1415, an ordinance amending and reenacting Chapter 2, Administration, Article VIII. Technology Zone, Section 2-242. Tax Incentives for Technology Businesses, of the Code of the Town of Wytheville.

• Tabled Ordinance No. 1416, an ordinance amending and reenacting Chapter 9, Offenses – Miscellaneous, Article I. In General, Division 1. Generally, Section 9-26. Trespassing Upon, Damaging Property – Town Property, of the Code of the Town of Wytheville.

October 24, 2022:

• Adopted Ordinance No. 1417, an ordinance repealing Ordinance No. 1259, and repealing Chapter 9, Offenses – Miscellaneous, Article I. In General, Division 2. Solicitation and Aggressive Solicitation Restrictions, Sections 9-37. Soliciting, 9-38. Permitted Conduct and 9-39. Penalty, of the Code of the Town of Wytheville.

• Adopted a Resolution of Endorsement for Downtown Wytheville Systemic Pedestrian Safety Improvements.

• Adopted a Resolution of Endorsement for East Main Street – Wytheville Community College Systemic Pedestrian Safety Improvements.

I welcome the opportunity to talk to you regarding your ideas and concerns. I can be reached by phone at (276) 223-3356 or via email at beth.taylor@wytheville.org. Written correspondence may be sent to the Wytheville Municipal Building, 150 E. Monroe Street, Wytheville, VA, 24382.