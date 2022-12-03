Judge OKs expert hire for defense

A judge ruled on Wednesday that a former corrections officer accused of sexual assault in two counties could hire a digital forensics expert to help with his Wythe County defense.

Christopher Daniel Leonard, 36, of Barren Springs appeared in Wythe County Circuit Court for the brief hearing where a judge allotted up to $5,000 for the indigent defendant to hire an expert.

On Wednesday and in a written motion, Leonard’s court-appointed attorney, Christopher Munique, said an expert was needed to analyze the commonwealth’s evidence, including cell phone video.

“Defendant submits that many of the videos and images that will be presented as evidence by the commonwealth have been altered,” Munique wrote in his motion. “Defendant avers that having his own digital forensics expert will be essential to the preparation of his defense and to challenge the evidence presented by the commonwealth’s experts.”

A former New River Valley Regional Jail officer, Leonard is awaiting trial on Wythe County charges of possessing child pornography (three counts), reproducing or transmitting child pornography, filming child pornography, raping a child under age 13, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and possessing methamphetamine. Convictions on some the charges carry mandatory life sentences.

In Montgomery County, he’s facing charges of rape, animate object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery (three counts), possessing child porn (three counts), producing child porn (three counts) and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

No trial date has been set in either case, and Leonard is being held without bond in a Washington County jail.

Wytheville man sentenced in assault

Convicted in August of assault and battery and strangulation, a Wytheville man was sentenced to serve one year and eight months in jail following a Wednesday Wythe County Circuit Court hearing.

Stanley Jason Smith, 44, will be probation for three years after his release.

According to court documents, Smith assaulted Katina Ferguson at his West Ridge Road residence on Oct. 13, 2021.

Ferguson told a deputy that Smith grabbed her by the neck, pushed her onto a bed, and strangled and hit her.

The deputy talked to her at the hospital.

Smith was also convicted Wednesday of violating his probation and, after his release, will be required to report to court every other week for progress reviews.

In 2018, Smith was convicted of unlawful wounding and violating a protective order.

He also has a misdemeanor sexual battery conviction, according to court records.

He’s being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.