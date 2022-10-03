Words to the Wise: Taming the tongue

James 3:3-6

What is small, hidden behinds ivory bars, and can kindle a fire of iniquity? The answer to that question is found in James. The tongue is a small member. It lies behind the ivory bars of our teeth. It can create a lot of trouble that is compared to a destructive fire. Proverbs 16:27 says, “An ungodly man diggeth up evil; and in his lips there is a burning fire.”

Mankind focuses a lot on the outward adornment of the body. Millions of dollars are spent on fad diets and beauty products. Humanity is spending all this time and money on an outward man that will one day perish. What if we spent as much, if not more time, on our inward self? James has told us that if we can control our tongue then we can control the rest of ourselves.

He uses two common examples. The tongue is like a bit in the mouth of a horse. With that little bit we can control the movement of a huge horse.

The tongue is also like the rudder of a ship. Large ships can be controlled by the small unseen rudder. The helmsman turns the helm a certain direction and that huge ship goes where he turns it.

The tongue is a small member but it can do great good or terrible harm. The words we say affect the whole body. I believe he is not just referring to our physical body, but also to the body of Christ which is the church. It was 10 spies who poisoned the minds of a whole nation. It was Joshua’s words that inspired the people to conquer the land later in their history.

Just as we would do everything in our power to avoid the spark that could cause a devastating fire, we should avoid words that have destructive effect.

Psalm 39:1 says, “I said, I will take heed to my ways, that I sin not with my tongue: I will keep my mouth with a bridle, while the wicked is before me.”

We will most likely not achieve perfection in this area but that is not an excuse for not trying. The words we say have effect and that is the point James is making. What we fill our heart and mind with, will be what comes out of our mouths. Ask the Lord to help you with this little member.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to being one:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and has risen from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you , and then commit the rest of your life to following Him.