Abingdon man sentenced in area mail theft, bank fraud case

An Abingdon man who pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from more than 100 addresses in the area, including Chilhowie, has been sentenced to federal prison time.

Bradley Alan Wolfe, 38, pleaded guilty to one count possession of stolen mail and one count bank fraud in December. On Monday, Wolfe was sentenced to serve three years in prison.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, Wolfe admitted to stealing mail from residential mailboxes in the Chilhowie, Glade Spring, Meadowview and Abingdon areas from March through September 2021.

Items taken included multiple packages, cash, a U.S. passport, diabetes medication and multiple checks worth thousands of dollars, the release said. In one instance, the release said, Wolfe altered a stolen check worth $4,890 by replacing the payee’s name with his own and then cashing it at Eastman Credit Union in Abingdon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection service investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena L. Busscher prosecuted.