It’s all things baby, children, and family at the seventh Baby & Family Expo on Saturday, July 29, at YWCA NETN and SWVA, 106 State Street, Bristol, Tenn., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free admission will be given to moms, dads, grandparents, and caregivers to check out services and products.

Goodie bags will be offered to the first 200 attendees to the “one-stop” event for a variety of information and regional resources.

Come prepared to shop for specialty and unique items for the whole family, place a bid for items at the silent auction, and obtain information and resources on activities and resources for children of all ages. Visit every vendor to be entered to win the grand prize drawing.

Demonstrations and resources will be offered on pregnancy and childbirth; baby care and development; babywearing; a performance by PLAYtime in the ARTspace; Buckle Up For Life car-seat checks; parenting tips and classes by the Appalachian Parenting Education Network and Parenting Sweet; AHH Babies World Breastfeeding Week information; YWCA childcare, afterschool, and parenting resources, and more.

For information on the Baby & Family Expo, or an exhibitor/vendor application, contact Appalachian Promise Alliance at lily@appalachianpromise.org or samantha@appalachianpromise.org.

The Appalachian Promise Parenting Education Network is made possible by a grant from Ballad Health’s Population Health, part of the STRONG Accountable Care Community.