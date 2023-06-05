The Wytheville Community College Board will meet on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. for its regular session. The meeting will be held on WCC’s Wytheville campus at 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville, in the Learning Resource Center in Smyth Hall. The meeting is open to the public. A sign-up sheet will be made available 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting for those persons interested in addressing the Board.