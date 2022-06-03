You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: HollyBreed: Shepherd mixAge: 3 monthsAdoption Fee: $225Foster Location:... View on PetFinder
Holly
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can turn $500 into a million-dollar Roth IRA by following this simple strategy.
Gracie LeAnn Dimit was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus on the night of July 16, 2020. Her family believes that her death was directly linked to Greek life at the college. Last week, Gracie Dimit’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against E&H.
Husband-wife duo Grayson and Jennifer Rudd have owned and operated Cocoa Mia for four years this spring. The shop sells handmade truffles, bar…
Chilhowie's Tim Hall is gearing up to hit the road this summer. Hall and the rest of Russell County- based band 49 Winchester are scheduled to take stages across the country as a supporting act for the renowned Whiskey Myers band.
A Floyd County man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday after apologizing to his…
The Virginia State Police updated its earlier reports of two people killed last week on I-81 to say three people have now died in the crash near Meadowview, Virginia.
Floyd Town Council released its first official statement to address the ongoing lawsuit brought by Councilman David Whitaker during its meetin…
Bill Turman’s 32-year career in animal control left a mark on the community that won’t soon be forgotten by his peers. The long-time animal control chief died earlier this year, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and friendship to both man and animal. To honor that legacy, Turman’s work family has launched a campaign to raise funds for a memorial bench to be erected outside the shelter.
Floyd County resident Katherine E. Barkley is among 46 students who were recently recognized as 2022 Outstanding Students.
The former and new owners of Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd announced earlier this month the venue and eatery has traded hands.