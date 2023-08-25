During his time leading the community’s economic development efforts, Smyth County gained nearly 400 new jobs and saw a net capital investment of more than $78 million. Yet, with John McLean as its chair, the county’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) also expanded its reach and began tackling critical issues such as broadband, workforce skills and education, and supporting small businesses.

With all that in mind, earlier this summer, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors honored McLean’s leadership and service following his decision to step down from the post.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson said he had the luxury of being McLean’s neighbor and acknowledged that he couldn’t say enough good about him.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill said he had served on several committees with McLean and found him to be an asset to the county, possessing “an infinite amount of knowledge.”

McLean took his post on the EDA, representing the North Fork District, in July 2016. He was quickly elected the organization’s chair and held the title throughout his tenure.

McLean, the supervisors’ resolution said, “oversaw several industrial expansions and the attraction of Speyside Bourbon Cooperage in Atkins, all of which culminated in nearly 400 new jobs and a net new capital investment of over $78 million into the County’s economy.”

He also helped with significant behind-the-scenes work, “including the development of a mission and vision statement along with a strategic plan for the Authority as well as the expansion of training, business retention and expansion outreach programs.”

McLean also “served as the county’s representative on the Smyth-Washington Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, the Pathway Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, and the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership.”

Beyond economic development work, the resolution said, McLean “was always willing to answer the call to service when asked, even when it dealt with areas of service beyond his knowledge, such as the Saltville EMS Task Force and others.”

Kendra Hayden, the county’s economic development director, said, “John’s impact will certainly be felt for years to come! His extensive financial and business knowledge positioned the EDA and the County for success during his tenure. But even more than his knowledge and his overwhelming desire to provide the best for Smyth County citizens; his support for staff will be greatly missed. John respected and understood the amount of hard work involved in Economic Development and always offered his encouragement, support, and truly lifted us all… and that is a true sign of his character and leadership both professionally and personally.”

0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false